Intel Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the chip maker will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intel’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.84.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $64.87 on Thursday. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $263.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average of $53.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

