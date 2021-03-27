Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Acquired by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,973 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned about 0.17% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $44,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,011.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,459 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $999,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $6,515,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth about $9,168,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $1,943,680.00. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $1,104,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,403,853 shares of company stock worth $99,662,062 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR opened at $73.00 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.00 and its 200-day moving average is $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

