Internet of People (IOP) Price Tops $0.0437

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Internet of People coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet of People has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Internet of People has a market capitalization of $588,294.14 and approximately $6.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 73.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00028408 BTC.

About Internet of People

Internet of People is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The official website for Internet of People is iop.global . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Internet of People

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

