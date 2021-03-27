Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,202.50 ($67.97).

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital raised shares of Intertek Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, insider Andre Lacroix acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,367 ($70.12) per share, with a total value of £536,700 ($701,201.99). Also, insider Ross McCluskey sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,383 ($70.33), for a total transaction of £84,513.10 ($110,416.91).

Shares of LON:ITRK opened at GBX 5,598 ($73.14) on Friday. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,267 ($55.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,542.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,815.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.03 billion and a PE ratio of 36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.94) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

