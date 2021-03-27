Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Down 88.7% in March

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the February 28th total of 227,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ISNPY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 341,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,560. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $16.86.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISNPY shares. Barclays started coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.