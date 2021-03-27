Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Short Interest Down 97.9% in March

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITJTY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

ITJTY remained flat at $$32.08 on Friday. Intrum AB has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.49.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection, surveillance, and purchase services.

