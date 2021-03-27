Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Stake Raised by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,483 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,726,000 after purchasing an additional 204,266 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,239,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after buying an additional 179,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 276,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,899. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

