Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 9.7% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $111,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $313,368,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,809,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.67 on Friday, reaching $316.00. The stock had a trading volume of 63,519,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,316,168. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $180.86 and a 12-month high of $338.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

