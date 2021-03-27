Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Short Interest Down 91.0% in March

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 91.0% from the February 28th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VTN remained flat at $$12.87 during trading on Friday. 11,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,034. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $13.37.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTN. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 7.4% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 48,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 261,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 276,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 48,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 341,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.