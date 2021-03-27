Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Bought by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRIG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 35,775 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 147,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VRIG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.07. 32,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,313. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th.

