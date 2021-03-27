IONChain Market Cap Achieves $306,416.10 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One IONChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $306,416.10 and $3,436.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IONChain has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00021175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00048710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.91 or 0.00621834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00065252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00024683 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

