IONChain Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. IONChain has a total market cap of $295,860.82 and $3,144.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00021501 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00048087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $340.58 or 0.00627835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00065001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00023367 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain (CRYPTO:IONC) is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

