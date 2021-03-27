Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.93 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IONS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.91.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $42.95 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $41.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.48 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,805,945.42. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $338,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,229 shares of company stock worth $4,318,137. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,938,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,836,000 after purchasing an additional 71,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,403 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,235,000 after purchasing an additional 25,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,994,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

