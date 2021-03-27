Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382,942 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 9.38% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $741,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $128,818.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $2,142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,137. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.42 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. Analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.91.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

