IOST Reaches Market Capitalization of $814.77 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One IOST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $814.77 million and $284.62 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00021267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00048740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00030556 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $351.78 or 0.00624874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00065233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00024599 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

