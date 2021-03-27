IOTA (MIOTA) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, IOTA has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $3.95 billion and $119.94 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00002525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000058 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00061493 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.