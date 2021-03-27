IP Group (LON:IPO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $94.71

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.71 ($1.24) and traded as high as GBX 123.80 ($1.62). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 123 ($1.61), with a volume of 5,541,590 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 138 ($1.80) price objective on shares of IP Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 115.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 94.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. IP Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.75%.

About IP Group (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

