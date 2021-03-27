IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.32

IQE plc (LON:IQE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.32 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.72). IQE shares last traded at GBX 56.45 ($0.74), with a volume of 14,020,810 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock has a market cap of £452.24 million and a PE ratio of -14.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 75.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.57, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

