iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 515.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,863 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IQ shares. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.20 target price on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, December 24th. New Street Research raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.45.

iQIYI stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.06. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. On average, analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.