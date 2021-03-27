IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in IQVIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in IQVIA by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $192.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.30 and a 200-day moving average of $175.18. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $199.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.53.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

