iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,463 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.09% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYG. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 47,627 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $45.72 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.31 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.95.

