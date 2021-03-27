iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the February 28th total of 206,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 614,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after purchasing an additional 164,646 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,380,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 455,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 67,104 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 66,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,472,000.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.07. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.