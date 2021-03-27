iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, a growth of 398.0% from the February 28th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:AIA opened at $92.30 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,492,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,962,000 after acquiring an additional 518,078 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 250,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 27,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,451 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

