iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Short Interest Up 600.0% in March

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of EMXF stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $35.85 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

