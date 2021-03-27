iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the February 28th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,000. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 21,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000.

Shares of USXF stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.21. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $33.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

