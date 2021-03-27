iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Holdings Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,196 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 1.14% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter.

IBDS stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.28. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.