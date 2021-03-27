iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Stake Boosted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,226 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 2.15% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDT. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000.

Shares of IBDT stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13.

