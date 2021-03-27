iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its position in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000.

NASDAQ ESGE opened at $43.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.18. iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $47.37.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Inc. - iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Inc. - iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.