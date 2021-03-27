iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $53.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average of $51.98.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.