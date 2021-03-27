iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NASDAQ:AMCA) Short Interest Update

iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NASDAQ:AMCA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.66. iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $34.73.

