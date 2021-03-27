iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,260 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $36,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

IWD traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.50. 2,487,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,888,160. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.72. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.60 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

