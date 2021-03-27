iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 90.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

IWP opened at $101.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

