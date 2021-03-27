iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 183.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,509 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $114.59 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.73 and a fifty-two week high of $116.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.29 and a 200-day moving average of $98.75.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

