iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,924 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Silver Trust worth $13,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,288,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,276,000 after buying an additional 2,231,421 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $63,776,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,456,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after acquiring an additional 440,407 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,669,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,031,000 after buying an additional 339,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,357,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,370,000 after acquiring an additional 43,992 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $23.23 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $27.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.55.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

