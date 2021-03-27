ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Short Interest Down 80.0% in March

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ITEX stock remained flat at $$4.15 during trading on Friday. ITEX has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99.
About ITEX
Read More: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for ITEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.