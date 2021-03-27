Izotropic Corp (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Izotropic Corp (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the February 28th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IZOZF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.02. 68,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,530. Izotropic has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.31.

About Izotropic

