James Latham (LON:LTHM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $908.28

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 908.28 ($11.87) and traded as high as GBX 965 ($12.61). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 955 ($12.48), with a volume of 8,262 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 908.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 892.37. The firm has a market cap of £190.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.58.

In related news, insider Andrew George Wright sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09), for a total transaction of £17,547.25 ($22,925.59). Also, insider Piers Latham bought 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 895 ($11.69) per share, for a total transaction of £1,637.85 ($2,139.86).

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

