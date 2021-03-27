Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 593,212 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 404.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593,212 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.12% of NetEase worth $70,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in NetEase by 287.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in NetEase by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after acquiring an additional 59,298 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in NetEase by 378.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 619,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,291,000 after acquiring an additional 489,769 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in NetEase by 401.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in NetEase by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the period.

NTES has been the topic of several research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.98.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $103.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.38. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

