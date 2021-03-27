Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 770,627 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,295,818 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 770,627 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.26% of Fulton Financial worth $67,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FULT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 2,389.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,112,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,095,000 after purchasing an additional 646,405 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 107.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 572,288 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 627,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 305,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $220.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

