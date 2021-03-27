Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 95,386 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 457,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,386 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.55% of Avery Dennison worth $70,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY opened at $183.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.43. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $93.29 and a 12-month high of $186.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.27.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

