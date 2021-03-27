Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,021 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.32% of W.W. Grainger worth $70,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $889,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.85.

Shares of GWW opened at $399.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $384.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.32. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.85 and a 52 week high of $427.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

