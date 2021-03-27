Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,607,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,613 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.60% of PulteGroup worth $69,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,701,000 after acquiring an additional 854,976 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $137,843,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,815,000 after acquiring an additional 254,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 42.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,159,000 after acquiring an additional 705,916 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,420,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,272,000 after purchasing an additional 78,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

