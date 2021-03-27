Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 298,069 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.93% of RenaissanceRe worth $77,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,644,000 after acquiring an additional 398,563 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 77.0% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 841,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,818,000 after purchasing an additional 366,156 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,577,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 696.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 127,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 111,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,173.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 87,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $164.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $137.90 and a 1-year high of $201.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.74 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 15.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.71.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

