Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $68.24 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 562,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,031 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.29% of DTE Energy worth $68,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,385,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,933,000 after acquiring an additional 75,059 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after buying an additional 1,081,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,486,000 after buying an additional 120,574 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,444,000 after purchasing an additional 374,222 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.23.

DTE stock opened at $133.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a one year low of $85.53 and a one year high of $135.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

