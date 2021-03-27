Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $69.09 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,482,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,427 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.27% of Hormel Foods worth $69,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,608,000 after acquiring an additional 312,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,643 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,750,000 after acquiring an additional 43,661 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,144,000 after acquiring an additional 199,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,190,000 after acquiring an additional 193,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Shares of HRL opened at $47.91 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

In related news, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,004.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,967,454. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

