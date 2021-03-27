Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $71.64 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,111,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447,191 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.31% of Tyson Foods worth $71,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSN stock opened at $75.98 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.62 and its 200-day moving average is $64.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

