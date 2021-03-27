Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $74.40 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 102,610 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.05% of Linde worth $74,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $281.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.84, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.45. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $159.41 and a twelve month high of $281.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. Cowen started coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.44.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

