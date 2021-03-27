Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $75.95 Million Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 104.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,873 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Zoom Video Communications worth $75,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,789,000 after buying an additional 1,804,237 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,605,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,006,000 after buying an additional 308,957 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $1,800,851,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after buying an additional 205,186 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,032,000 after buying an additional 1,351,878 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $319.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.19, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.39. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total transaction of $843,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,119 shares of company stock worth $153,754,441 over the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $430.56.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

