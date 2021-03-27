Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $80.62 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,336 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.19% of Pinterest worth $80,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $69.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.92 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,859,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,151,372 shares of company stock worth $86,265,637.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PINS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

