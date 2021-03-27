Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $81.82 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,288,060 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.54% of Citizens Financial Group worth $81,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.11.

CFG stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.93. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.